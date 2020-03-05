Pop music icon Lady Gaga is due to release her sixth studio album titled "Chromatica" on April 10 and launch a six-city tour. Take a look back at memorable fashion, performances and accomplishments throughout her decorated career.
Lady Gaga headlines Virgin Mobile's Re Generation benefit concert in aid of homeless youth at Circa in Toronto on November 30, 2008. The following year Gaga performed for Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Lady Gaga arrives at the Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 31, 2010. Gaga's "The Fame" was nominated for Album of the Year and won Best Dance Recording for "Poker Face." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Lady Gaga (L) and Elton John perform at the Rainforest Fund's 21st Birthday Concert at Carnegie Hall in New York City on May 13, 2010. Gaga would go on to be the godmother of John's two sons.Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Lady Gaga appears backstage wearing a meat dress after accepting the award for video of the year for "Bad Romance" at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI