The recipients of the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors pose for a group photo following a dinner at the United States Department of State in Washington, D.C. From left to right, back row, from the band Earth, Wind & Fire, singer Philip Bailey, bassist Verdine White and percussionist Ralph Johnson; from Sesame Street, Abby, Big Bird and Elmo. Front row, left to right, Michael Tilson Thomas, Linda Ronstadt, Sally Field; Sesame street founders Joan Ganz Cooney and Dr. Lloyd Morrisett. Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI