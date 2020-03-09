Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: March 9, 2020 at 3:00 PM
Moments from Katy Perry's music career
(30 images)
Singer-songwriter Katy Perry
announced her pregnancy
with
fiancé Orlando Bloom
in her new music video "Never Worn White" in early March. Here's a look back at her music career through the years.
Katy Perry attends an interview session on MuchOnDemand, a celebrity and fan showcase, at the MuchMusic studios in Toronto on December 15, 2008. That summer, her hit song "I Kissed a Girl"
topped the Billboard chart
. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Perry
performed
at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 8, 2009. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Perry performs at Koko in London on February 26, 2009. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Perry performs at the V Festival in Hyland's Park in Chelmsford, U.K., on August 23, 2009. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Perry presented at the
MTV Movie Awards
in Los Angeles on June 6, 2010. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Perry
performs on "Today"
at Rockefeller Center in New York City on August 27, 2010. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Perry
performs
at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City on November 10, 2010. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
