Advertisement
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:22 AM

Moments from Janet Jackson's career(34 images)

American pop singer Janet Jackson is known for albums such as "Control" and "Rhythm Nation" and for acting in "Good Times" and "Poetic Justice." Her documentary will premiere on A&E on January 28, 2022. Here's a look back at her career through the years.

Janet Jackson arrives at a party to launch her album, "The Velvet Rope" at Sony Picture Studios in Culver City, Calif., on September 9, 1997. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Jackson performs the opening song during the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on January 26, 1998. Photo by Ken Matsui/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Jackson listens to remarks by General Colin Powell at a press conference to announce her affiliation with "America's Promise--The Alliance for Youth" headed by Powell in New York City on March 13th, 1998. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Jackson (C) performs with her backup singers prior to winning the Most Stylish Music Video at the VH1 Fashion Awards show in New York City on October 25, 1998. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Advertisement