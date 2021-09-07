American pop singer Janet Jackson is known for albums such as "Control" and "Rhythm Nation" and for acting in "Good Times" and "Poetic Justice." Her documentary will premiere on A&E on January 28, 2022. Here's a look back at her career through the years.
Janet Jackson arrives at a party to launch her album, "The Velvet Rope" at Sony Picture Studios in Culver City, Calif., on September 9, 1997. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jackson listens to remarks by General Colin Powell at a press conference to announce her affiliation with "America's Promise--The Alliance for Youth" headed by Powell in New York City on March 13th, 1998. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI