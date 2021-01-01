Grammy-winning singer, "Voice" coach and designer Gwen Stefani recently made her return to pop music with the release of her new single, "Let Me Reintroduce Myself." Here's a look back on her career through the years.
Gwen Stefani arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on September 6, 2001. The next month, Stefani appeared at a benefit concert for the City of Hope Spirit of Life Award dinner. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
Stefani and her group No Doubt won "Best Group Video" at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on August 29, 2002. Earlier that month, Stefani told Women's Wear Daily she was planning on designing a fashion line. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
Stefani (C) arrives with her dancers for the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 14, 2004. The month before Stefani made her solo debut and following spring, Stefani's song "Hollaback Girl" topped the Billboard charts. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Stefani (L) and her husband at the time, singer Gavin Rossdale, arrive for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 13, 2005. Later that year, she announced her first solo U.S. tour. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI