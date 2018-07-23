Home / Entertainment News Photos / Moments from Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con red carpet

Actors and actresses walk the red carpet at Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con closing night celebration party at FLOAT at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego on Saturday. Photos by Howard Shen/UPI
Updated: July 23, 2018 at 9:54 AM
The cast of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend."
The cast of "The Magicians."
From left to right, Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain and Christine Adams of "Black Lightening."
Cast of "Kryton" from left to right, Ann Ogbomo, Cameron Cuffe, Wallis Day and Shaun Sipos walk the red carpet.
Regina King of "American Crime."
Jason Momoa of "Aquaman" and stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz.
Danai Guirra of "The Walking Dead" and "Black Panther."
