Actress Drew Barrymore, known for her famous acting family, a break-out role in "E.T." as child and various comedies in her career, has a daytime talk show releasing soon. Here's a look back at her career through the years.
Drew Barrymore (L), 4, hugs her mother, Ildiko Jaid, as they share a playful moment together at their home in West Hollywood in December of 1978. Her father is John Drew Barrymore, son of the “Great Profile” John Barrymore. In 1984, the young actress would star as Gertie in her break out role in "E.T." Photo by Rich Lipski/UPI
Barrymore, 9, plays her part in the movie “Irreconcilable Differences,” co-starring Ryan O’Neil and Shelly Long. The movie premiered on September 28, 1984. A few years later, the young star appeared in first lady Nancy Reagan's anti-drug "Just Say No" campaign. UPI File Photo
Barrymore arrives for the NBC TV party celebrating the 25th anniversary of "Saturday Night Live," in New York City on September 26, 1999. The actress would go on to be inducted to "SNL's" Five-Timers Club for hosting the show five or more times. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
Barrymore puts lipstick on before filming a scene for "Riding in Cars with Boys" in New York City on January 29, 2001. The next month, the actress received Harvard's Hasty Pudding Award. Photo by Hayden Roger Celestin/UPI
Barrymore chats with the media about Global Vision for Peace and their new initiative called "Artists for the U.N." during a press conference at the United Nations in New York City on February 5, 2004. The month before, the actress received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI