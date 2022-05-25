Top News
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: May 25, 2022 at 10:55 AM
Moments from Day 9 of the Cannes Film Festival
(9 images)
Stars walk the red carpet during the the 75th annual Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France, which takes place from May 17, 2022 to May 28, 2022. Here are photos from Day 9, Wednesday.
Greek stars Ahmad Kontar, Tzef Montana and Nikos Gelia attend the photo call for "Dodo" at Palais des Festivals at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, France, on May 25, 2022. Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Greek actress Mariella Savvdes attends the photo call for "Dodo." Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Greek director Panos H. Koutras attends the photo call for "Dodo." Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Greek actor Polydoros Vogiatzis attends the photo call for "Dodo." Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
