Updated: May 1, 2019 at 9:20 PM
Moments from Billboard Music Awards red carpet
(12 images)
Nominees and music industry giants walk the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Wednesday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Rappers Offset (L) and Cardi B arrive on the red carpet. Cardi B is nominated 21 times in 18 categories including Top Artist, Top Female Artist and Top Rap Album. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Singer Jennifer Hudson. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
From left to right, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Priyanka Chopra (L) of "Quantico" and husband, singer Nick Jonas arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Singer Kevin Jonas (L) and wife Danielle Jonas walk on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Singer Paula Abdul. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
From left to right, Richard Camacho, Erick Brian Colon, Zabdiel De Jesús, Christopher Vélez and Joel Pimentel De Leon of CNCO arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
