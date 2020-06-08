Grammy Award-winning artist and actress Beyonce Knowles-Carter started her music career as a third of Destiny's Child and recently shared a commencement speech for the graduates of 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. Here's a look at her career through the years.
Destiny's Child, left to right, Kelly Rowlands, Beyonce and Michelle Williams, perform for a near capacity crowd in Vancouver on September 26, 2001. The group said goodbye in 2005, but continue to make appearances together with Beyonce, including at Coachella and Super Bowl halftime. Photo by H. Ruckemann/UPI
Cast members Beyonce (L) and Michael Caine pose at the premiere of "Austin Powers in Goldmember" in New York City on July 24, 2002. Beyonce portrayed Foxxy Cleopatra in the film. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI