Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Science
Health
Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
Soccer
Voices
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archive
Almanac
Trending
Chicago Blackhawks
Lost hiker
Hiroshima survivor
Migrant smuggler
Taiwan
Julian Assange
Kyle Rittenhouse
Charlie Morton
Louisiana masks
Mall shooting
Advertisement
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:45 AM
Moments from American Ballet Theatre's Fall Gala in New York City
(15 images)
Stars arrive on the red carpet at American Ballet Theatre's Fall Gala at the David H. Koch Theater on October 26, 2021 in New York City.
Actresses Ali Wentworth (L) and Brooke Shields arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
"Morning Show" and "Yellowstone" actress Karen Pittman. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Ballet Dancer Misty Copeland. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Actress Diane Kruger. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Advertisement