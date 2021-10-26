Trending
Updated: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:45 AM

Moments from American Ballet Theatre's Fall Gala in New York City(15 images)

Stars arrive on the red carpet at American Ballet Theatre's Fall Gala at the David H. Koch Theater on October 26, 2021 in New York City.

Actresses Ali Wentworth (L) and Brooke Shields arrive on the red carpet. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
"Morning Show" and "Yellowstone" actress Karen Pittman. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
Ballet Dancer Misty Copeland. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
Actress Diane Kruger. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
