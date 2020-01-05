Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Jan. 6, 2020 at 10:11 AM
Moments from 2020 Golden Globes red carpet
(94 images)
Stars of film and television arrive on the red carpet for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 5, 2020.
Scarlett Johansson of "Marriage Story." She is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Renee Zellweger is nominated Best Actress in a Drama Film for her role in "Judy." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Rita Wilson (L) and husband Tom Hanks of "Forrest Gump," "Toy Story" and "Saving Private Ryan." Hanks will be honored with the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Nicole Kidman (L) and husband Keith Urban. She is nominated for Best Actress in a TV Drama for her role in "Big Little Lies." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Joanne Tucker (L) and husband Adam Driver of "Marriage Story." He is nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Film for his role in "Marriage Story." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Laura Dern is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Film for her role in "Marriage Story." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Phoebe Waller-Bridge is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy for her role in "Fleabag." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
