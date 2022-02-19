Millie Bobby Brown turns 18: a look back(20 images)
Millie Bobby Brown, known for her roles in "Stranger Things" and "Enola Holmes," turns 18 on February 19, 2022. Here's a look back at her career through the years.
Left to right, "Stranger Things" actors Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Millie Bobby Brown arrive for the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 18, 2016. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
McLaughlin, Brown and Matarazzo perform onstage during the Emmy Awards on September 18, 2016. The stars, who play Eleven, Dustin and Lucas on "Stranger Things," sung "Uptown Funk" prior to the show and handed out peanut butter and jelly sandwiches during the ceremony. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI