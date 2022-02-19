Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:05 AM

Millie Bobby Brown turns 18: a look back(20 images)

Millie Bobby Brown, known for her roles in "Stranger Things" and "Enola Holmes," turns 18 on February 19, 2022. Here's a look back at her career through the years.

Left to right, "Stranger Things" actors Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Millie Bobby Brown arrive for the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 18, 2016. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
License photo | Permalink
McLaughlin, Brown and Matarazzo perform onstage during the Emmy Awards on September 18, 2016. The stars, who play Eleven, Dustin and Lucas on "Stranger Things," sung "Uptown Funk" prior to the show and handed out peanut butter and jelly sandwiches during the ceremony. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Brown attends the 18th annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 8, 2017. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Brown arrives for the the 23rd annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 29, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Advertisement