Entertainment News Photos
Updated: May 20, 2019 at 6:53 AM
Millie Bobbie Brown attends 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' premiere
The cast of "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" attends the premiere of the film at the TCL Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Cast member Millie Bobby Brown plays Madison Russell. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Ziyi Zhang plays Dr. Chen. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Vera Farmiga plays Dr. Emma Russell. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Vera Farmiga (back, right) poses with her husband Renn Hawkey, their daughter Gytta Lubov Hawkey and son Fynn Hawkey at the premiere. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member O'Shea Jackson Jr. plays Chief Warrant Officer Barnes. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Lexi Rabe plays Young Madison Russell. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Jonathan Howard plays Asher. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
