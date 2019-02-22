Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Feb. 25, 2019 at 10:47 AM
Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga attend Vanity Fair Oscars after-party
(9 images)
Oscar winners, nominees and celebrities attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 24, 2019.
Newlyweds Miley Cyrus (R) and Liam Hemsworth arrive for the after party. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Lady Gaga kisses her Oscar for Best Original Song. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Model Kendall Jenner. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Charlize Theron of "Tully." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Sofia Vergara of "Modern Family." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra (L) of "Isn't It Romantic" and singer Nick Jonas arrive for the after party. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Selma Blair of "Cruel Intentions." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
