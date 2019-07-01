Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: July 1, 2019
Miley Cyrus, Janet Jackson perform at 2019 Glastonbury Festival
(19 images)
Musicians across genres performed at the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, England, on June 26-30. The five-day festival includes concerts, comedy, theater and cabaret.
(
0
)
Miley Cyrus performs on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury Music Festival in Somerset, England on Sunday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cyrus performs as her alter ego Ashley O. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Miley Cyrus brings out her father, country star Billy Ray Cyrus, to perform his single with Lil Nas X "Old Town Road." Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Janet Jackson performs on the Pyramid stage. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Australian singer Kylie Minogue performs on the Pyramid stage. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
American actor Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra perform on the West Holts stage. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
British singer Anne-Marie performs on the Pyramid Stage. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
