Entertainment News Photos
Updated: April 21, 2022 at 10:14 AM

Miles Teller, Matthew Goode attend 'The Offer' premiere in LA(15 images)

Cast members attends the premiere of the new Paramount + series "The Offer" at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

Cast member Miles Teller attends the premiere of the Paramount + biographical drama new series "The Offer" at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. He stars as Albert S. Ruddy. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Matthew Goode. He stars as Robert Evans. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Giovanni Ribisi stars as Joe Colombo. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Patrick Gallo stars as Mario Puzo. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
