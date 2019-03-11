Sections
Updated: March 11, 2019 at 8:22 AM
Mila Kunis, Ken Jeong attend 'Wonder Park' premiere
The cast of "Wonder Park" attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on March 10, 2019.
Cast members Ken Jeong (L) and Mila Kunis attend the premiere of the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Kunis voices Greta in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jeong voices Cooper in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Brianna Denski voices June in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Connie Britton of "Dirty John." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Singer-songwriter Rachel Platten. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Fernanda Romero of "The Eye." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
