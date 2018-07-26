Home / Entertainment News Photos / Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon attend 'The Spy Who Dumped Me' premiere

Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon attend 'The Spy Who Dumped Me' premiere (11 images)

The cast of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" attend the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The storyline follows best friends Audrey and Morgan who become entangled in an international conspiracy when one of the women discovers the boyfriend who dumped her was actually a spy. Photos by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast members Mila Kunis (L) and Kate McKinnon attend the premiere.
McKinnon plays Audrey in the film.
Kunis plays Morgan in the film.
Ivanna Sakhno plays Nadedja in the film.
Sam Heughan plays Sebastian in the film.
Justin Theroux plays Drew in the film.
Olympic skiing champion Lindsey Vonn (R) and NHL player P.K. Subban attend the premiere.
