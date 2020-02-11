Sections
Updated: Feb. 12, 2020 at 3:00 PM
Michael Kors collection at New York Fashion Week
(13 images)
Michael Kors' fall/winter 2020 collection premiered during the New York Fashion Week on February 11, 2020 in New York City.
Bella Hadid leads models for the Michael Kors Collection show down the runway. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Hadid in all black. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
All furs during the show were of
faux variety
. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Capes are a big part of the collection. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The show was held at the American Stock Exchange. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Kors tweeted,
"We all dream of getting out and getting away and feeling secure, cozy and grounded -- thatâ€™s what this show is all about." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Bella Hadid shows off a sparkling evening look from the collection. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
