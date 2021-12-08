Trending
Updated: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:14 AM

Michael B. Jordan, Denzel Washington attend 'A Journal for Jordan' premiere in NYC(14 images)

Cast including Michael B. Jordan, Chanté Adams and director Denzel Washington attend the premiere of "A Journal for Jordan" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on December 9, 2021. Here's a look at the red carpet.

Cast member Michael B. Jordan (L) and director, producer Denzel Washington arrive on the red carpet for the premiere of "A Journal For Jordan" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Jordan also produced the film. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Cast member Chanté Adams. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Producer Todd Black. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

