Updated: May 6, 2019 at 2:31 PM
Met Costume Institute's 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' preview
(19 images)
The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit exhibit "Camp: Notes on Fashion," explores the intersection of fashion and parody, inspired by Susan Sontag's essay "Notes on Camp.'"
Museum goers chat in the exhibit. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Museum goers walk into the exhibit. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jeremy Scott created this butterfly ensemble for House of Moschino for the spring/summer 2018 collection. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A bodysuit created by Walter Van Beirendonck (L) for his spring/summer 2009 collection stands next to Vivienne Westwood's bodysuit from her fall/winter 1989–90 collection. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Fashion is on display at a media preview. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
There are over 250 items being
featured
in the exhibit. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Fashion is on display. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
