Golden Globe-nominated actress Meg Ryan, best known for her roles in "When Harry Met Sally...," "You've Got Mail," "City of Angels," "Sleepless in Seattle," and "The Women," turns 60 on November 19, 2021. Here's a look back at her career through the years.
Cast members Meg Ryan (L) and Hugh Jackman pose at the premiere of "Kate & Leopold" in New York City on December 16, 2001. Sting won a Golden Globe for Best Original Song for "Until..." that he wrote for the film. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
Director Jane Campion (L) and Ryan pose for photographers on the red carpet before the Toronto International Film Festival world premiere screening of "In the Cut" in Toronto on September 9, 2003. Ryan said Campion made her feel safe during intimate scenes while filming "In the Cut." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI