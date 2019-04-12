Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: April 12, 2019 at 8:58 AM
Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal attend the TCM Classic Film Festival
(33 images)
Stars attend the opening night screening of "When Harry Met Sally" at the 10th annual TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Meg Ryan (L) and Billy Crystal arrive for the opening night screening of "When Harry Met Sally." Ryan plays Sally Albright and Crystal plays Harry Burns in the film. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Crystal (R) and director Rob Reiner arrive for the screening. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Music adaptor, music arranger and orchestrator of the film Marc Shaiman arrives for the screening. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Barbara Rush of "It Came from Outer Space." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Film historian Kevin Brownlow. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Kate Flannery of "The Office." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Actress Sara Karloff, daughter of the late actor Boris Karloff, arrives for the screening. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
