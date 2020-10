Left to right, cast members Charlize Theron, Damon and Will Smith attend the premiere of "The Legend Of Bagger Vance" in New York City on October 29, 2000. The following year, Damon would begin the Jason Bourne franchise with "The Bourne Identity," a remake of the 1988 screen version of Robert Ludlum's novel. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI