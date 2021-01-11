Blige won Best R&B Video at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on August 29, 2002. Later that year, Blige was nominated for Best Female Artist at the American Music Awards. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
Blige (R) and The Chicks appear at the "Blue for Save the Music" press conference that unveiled a program with VH1 to restore music education programs in America's public schools in New York City on February 4, 2003. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
Blige performs at the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, N.J., on July 9, 2004. Later that year, she appeared at the Detroit "Vote or Die" rally hosted by Sean Combs, aka P. Diddy. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI