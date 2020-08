Sheen (R) and his granddaughter, Cassandra Jade Estevez, the daughter of actor Charlie Sheen, listen in Malibu Municipal Court as a judge orders his son, actor Charlie Sheen, to be booked on charges of violating his probation, then undergo drug detoxification and enter a residential treatment facility in Malibu, Calif., on May 28,1998. Charlie Sheen admitted to violating the probation in August 1998. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI