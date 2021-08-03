Legendary cooking and lifestyle guru Martha Stewart turns 80 on August 3, 2021. Known for her cookbooks, magazines, TV shows and do-it-yourself lifestyle empire, here's a look at her life through the years.
From left to right, Kmart spokeswomen Jaclyn Smith, Kathy Ireland and Stewart appear at a Kmart store in New York City to launch the reappearance of the stores' historic Blue Light special sale announcement system on April 2, 2001. The following year, Kmart's sales started to drop. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
CNN's Larry King (L) interviews Stewart, her last interview before the commencement of her trial in January, during a taping of "Larry King Live" in New York City on December 20, 2003. A couple months before, she requested the court to drop the charge against her of security fraud. UPI File Photo
Stewart arrives at Manhattan Federal Court for her second day of closing arguments in her obstruction of justice and securities fraud trial in New York City on March 2, 2004. Later that spring, the "Martha Stewart Living" series won its fifth daytime Emmy Award. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI