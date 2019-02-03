Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Feb. 3, 2019 at 10:28 PM
Maroon 5, Big Boi perform at the Super Bowl halftime show
(13 images)
Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott
perform
during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday in Atlanta.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
From left to right, Rapper Big Boi of Outkast, musician Adam Levine of Maroon 5 and rapper Sleepy Brown perform during the halftime show. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Rapper Travis Scott performs "Sicko Mode." Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Big Boi performs "The Way You Move." Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Sleepy Brown performs. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Levine performs "Moves Like Jaggar." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Maroon 5 is nominated for a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Girls Like You." Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Lanterns float to the sky as Maroon 5 performs "She Will Be Loved." Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
