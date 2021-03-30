Jane Danieli (C), of St. Louis, stops to have her picture taken with "All My Children" stars Mark Consuelos (L) and Josh Duhamel at Planet Hollywood in St. Louis, on October 21, 2000. 20 years later, Consuelos and his co-star and wife, Kelly Ripa, announced a primetime revival of the drama. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Kelly Ripa (L) from "Live with Regis and Kelly" and husband Consuelos pose for the press at the GLAAD Media Awards in New York City, on April 1, 2002. The couple, who met on the set of "All My Children," have been married since1996 and three children together, Michael, Lola and Joaquin. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI