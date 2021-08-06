Sections
Updated: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:08 PM
Maggie Gyllenhaal, Olivia Colman attend 'Lost Daughter' screening in London
(8 images)
Director Maggie Gyllenhaal joins cast members Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson and Jessie Buckley at the screening of "The Lost Daughter" during the BFI London Film Festival at Royal Festival Hall on October 13, 2021. Here's a look at the red carpet.
Director Maggie Gyllenhaal (L) and cast member Olivia Colman attend the screening of "The Lost Daughter" at the BFI London Film Festival on Wednesday. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
"The Lost Daughter" is
Gyllenhaal's feature directorial debut
. She also wrote the script. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Olivia Colman. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
From left to right, cast member Jessie Buckley, director Gyllenhaal, cast members Colman and Dakota Johnson. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
