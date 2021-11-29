Maggie Gyllenhaal, Kristen Stewart attend Gotham Awards in NYC(25 images)
Maggie Gyllenhaal, Kristen Stewart, Forrest Whitaker and more attend the Gotham Awards, celebrating excellence in independent filmmaking presented by The Gotham Film & Media Institute, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Monday. Here's a look at the press room and red carpet.
Maggie Gyllenhaal won Breakthrough Director and Best Screenplay for "The Lost Daughter" at the Gotham Awards in New York City on Monday. Her film also won two other awards, including Best Feature and Outstanding Lead Performance. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI