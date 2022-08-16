Trending
Madonna turns 64: a look back(30 images)

Pop superstar, actress, director and fashion icon Madonna turns 64 on August 16, 2022. Here's a look back at her career through the years.

Madonna performs at the Centrum in Worcester, Mass., on June 2, 1985 during a stop on her Virgin Tour. That year she performed in the LiveAid concert fundraiser and she married actor Sean Penn. They were together from 1985 to 1989. UPI File Photo
Madonna performs at the VH1 Fashion Awards Show at Madison Square Garden on October 23, 1998. She won the award for Best Personal Style in the artist category. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
Madonna and her husband at the time, director Guy Ritchie, arrive at the premiere of his film "Snatch" in Los Angeles on January 19, 2001. Madonna would tell Ritchie that she wants a divorce in 2008. Photo by Russ Einhorn/Star Max/UPI
Madonna performs during her Drowned World Tour August 10, 2001, at the MCI Center in Washington, D.C. UPI File Photo
