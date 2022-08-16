Pop superstar, actress, director and fashion icon Madonna turns 64 on August 16, 2022. Here's a look back at her career through the years.
Madonna performs at the Centrum in Worcester, Mass., on June 2, 1985 during a stop on her Virgin Tour. That year she performed in the LiveAid concert fundraiser and she married actor Sean Penn. They were together from 1985 to 1989. UPI File Photo
Madonna and her husband at the time, director Guy Ritchie, arrive at the premiere of his film "Snatch" in Los Angeles on January 19, 2001. Madonna would tell Ritchie that she wants a divorce in 2008. Photo by Russ Einhorn/Star Max/UPI