Entertainment News Photos
Updated: April 11, 2022 at 10:47 AM

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox attend Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards(10 images)

Celebrities attend the Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday.

Machine Gun Kelly. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Megan Fox (L) and Maeve Reilly. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Tiffany Haddish. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Brie Larson (L) and Elijah Allan-Blitz. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
