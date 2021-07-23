Sections
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
2020 Olympics
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
2020 Olympics
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
Voices
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Trending
Frank Fritz
Pfizer vaccine
Astronaut wings
Fingerprinting
Tokyo Olympics
Golden gator
Wall collapse
Greg Knapp
Big sturgeon
'Superbug'
Advertisement
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: July 23, 2021 at 10:19 AM
Lynda Carter turns 70: a look back
(16 images)
Actress Lynda Carter, best known for her role as
television's "Wonder Woman"
turns 70 on July 24, 2021. Here's a look back at her life through the years.
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Lynda Carter (L), the “Wonder Woman” of television, and Ron Samuels, her personal manager, smile after they were married in in Bel Air, Calif., on May 28, 1977. Photo by Glenn Waggner/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Carter
arrives at the premiere of "Sky High" in Los Angeles on July 24, 2005. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Carter arrives for the premiere of "The Dukes of Hazzard" in Los Angeles July 28, 2005. Later that year, she
made her stage debut
in London's production of the Broadway musical "Chicago." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Carter (R) greets former president of the Motion Picture Association of America Jack Valenti before a luncheon program on aging in Washington, D.C., on November 28, 2006. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Back to Article
/