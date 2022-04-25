Top News
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: April 25, 2022 at 10:33 AM
Lily Tomlin gets hand-, footprint at TCL Chinese Theatre in LA
(8 images)
Actress Lily Tomlin
is honored
with her hand- and footprint in cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Friday.
Actress Lily Tomlin, 82, participates in a hand- and footprint ceremony immortalizing her in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Friday.
License photo
|
Permalink
Tomlin places her handprint. The actress is also known for starring in "9 to 5," "Big Business," "All of Me" and now the hit Netflix series, "Grace and Frankie."
License photo
|
Permalink
Tomlin places her footprint.
License photo
|
Permalink
Tomlin's Netflix series, "Grace and Frankie," co-starring Jane Fonda, returns on April 29.
License photo
|
Permalink
