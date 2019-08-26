Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Aug. 27, 2019 at 7:58 AM
Lil Nas X, Rosalia win at the MTV VMAs
(9 images)
Winners pose with their awards at the 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Monday.
Lil Naz X won Song of the Year for "Old Town Road (Remix)" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI
Rosalia won Best Latin Song for her song with J Balvin called "Con Altura." Photo by Monika Graff/UPI
Shawn Mendes (L) and Camila Cabello won Best Collaboration for "Senorita." Photo by Monika Graff/UPI
Missy Elliott poses with her Video Vanguard Award. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI
J Balvin wears a costume as he holds his award for Best Latin Song for his collaboration with Rosalia called "Con Altura." Photo by Monika Graff/UPI
Bebe Rexha won Best Dance Song for her collaboration with The Chainsmokers called "Call You Mine." Photo by Monika Graff/UPI
The band Naughty by Nature pose backstage. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI
