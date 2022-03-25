Top News
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: March 25, 2022 at 7:10 AM
Leslie Mann turns 50: a look back
American actress Leslie Mann, known for films "Knocked Up," "This Is 40," "Funny People," and "How to be Single," turns 50 on March 26, 2022. Here's a look back at her career through the years.
Leslie Mann arrives at the premiere of "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" in Los Angeles on August 11, 2005. Photo by John Hayes/UPI
Owen Wilson (L) arrives with Mann at the MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, Calif., on June 3, 2006. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Mann arrives at the premiere of the motion picture dramatic comedy "Knocked Up" in Los Angeles on May 21, 2007. The following year she would also star in "Shorts" alongside Jon Cryer and James Spader. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
" alongside Jon Cryer and James Spader. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Mann arrives at the Academy Awards in Hollywood on February 22, 2009. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI
