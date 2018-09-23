The cast of "Smallfoot" attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on Saturday. The film follows a yeti named Migo who discovers a human known only as "Small Foot" and believes he is real and has to prove it to his tribe.
Cast members, from left to right, LeBron James, Ely Henry, Channing Tatum, Zendaya Coleman, Gina Rodriguez, Yara Shahidi, Common and Jimmy Tatro in the animated comedy "Smallfoot" attend the premiere of the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
LeBron James, the voice of Gwangi in the film, arrives with his wife Savannah James and their children, from left to right, Bryce Maximus James, Zhuri James and LeBron James Jr. at the premiere. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI