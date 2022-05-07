Top News
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: May 7, 2022 at 1:18 PM
Laverne Cox, Cynthia Nixon attend GLAAD Media Awards
(26 images)
Laverne Cox and Cynthia Nixon attend the 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City on May 6, 2022.
Laverne Cox attends the 33rd GLAAD Media Awards in New York City on May 6, 2022.
License photo
|
Permalink
Cynthia Nixon.
License photo
|
Permalink
Judith Light received the Excellence in Media Award.
License photo
|
Permalink
Karine Jean-Pierre was
just named
as the first openly LGBTQ White House press secretary.
License photo
|
Permalink
