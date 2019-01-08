Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Jan. 9, 2019 at 8:35 AM
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper win at National Board of Review
(22 images)
Film stars attend The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 8, 2019 in New York City.
Lady Gaga won Best Actress for "A Star is Born." Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI
Bradley Cooper won Best Director for "A Star is Born." Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI
Sam Elliott won Best Supporting Actor for "A Star is Born." Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI
Regina King won Best Supporting Actress for "If Beale Street Could Talk." Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI
Barry Jenkins won Best Adapted Screenplay for "If Beale Street Could Talk." Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI
Elsie Fisher (L) and director Bo Burnham of "Eighth Grade" walk the red carpet. Burnham won Best Directional Debut. Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI
Thomasin Harcourt Mckenzie won Breakthrough Performance for "Leave No Trace." Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI
