Labrador Retriever named most popular dog breed of 2018(9 images)
The American Kennel Club reveals its annual list of the country's top dog breeds of 2018 on Wednesday in New York City at of the Museum of the Dog. The Labrador Retriever was America's top dog of 2018.
Rummy, a Labrador Retriever puppy, stands on the floor of the Museum of the Dog as The American Kennel Club reveals its annual list of the country's top dog breeds. Labradors have topped the list for 28 straight years. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Lincoln the Labrador Retriever sticks his tongue out. Labrador Retrievers have qualities that breeders say families are looking for in a pet as they are typically friendly, trainable and have a stable temperament. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI