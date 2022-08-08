Top News
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:36 AM
Kylie Jenner turns 25: a look back
(27 images)
Kylie Jenner, the businesswoman and television personality of Hulu's "The Kardashians," turns 25 on August 10, 2022. Here is a look at her celebrity life through the years.
Kendall and Kylie Jenner (R) attend the premiere of "Project X" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles in 2012. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Kylie (R) and Kris Jenner attend the premiere of "Mirror Mirror" in Los Angeles in 2012. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Kendall (L) and Kylie Jenner wear Badgley Mischka dresses as they walk the runway during the
Red Dress Collection Fashion Show
in 2013 in New York City. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Jenner arrives for Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles in 2013. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
