Kristin Chenoweth poses as she arrives at Radio City Music Hall for the June 3, 2001 Tony Awards in New York City. Chenoweth won the Tony award for Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance as Sally Brown in "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown." File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
From left to right, Joel Grey, Chenoweth and Idina Menzel take their opening night curtain call bows at New York's Gershwin theatre after their performance in the Broadway musical "Wicked" on October 30, 2003. File Photo by Ezio Petersen
Chenoweth poses for the media at the 2004 Tony Award ceremonies on June 6, 2004 in New York City. Chenoweth was nominated for Lead Actress in a Musical for her performance as Glinda in "Wicked." File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
Chenoweth arrives at the 12th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on January 29, 2006. Chenoweth was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for her work on "The West Wing." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Chenoweth wears a red dress creation by designer Rebecca Taylor down the runway at the 2007 Heart Truth Red Dress fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 2, 2007. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
Chenoweth attends the third annual "A Fine Romance," a gala celebrating the love affair between Hollywood and Broadway in Culver City, Calif., on October 20, 2007. The gala benefits the Motion Picture & Television Fund. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services.
With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day, continually updated - a one-stop site for U.S. and world news, as well as entertainment, trends, science, health and stunning photography. UPI also provides insightful reports on key topics of geopolitical importance, including energy and security.