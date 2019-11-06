Sections
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: Nov. 8, 2019 at 7:50 AM
Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel attend 'Frozen II' premiere in LA
(20 images)
Stars attend the premiere of "Frozen II" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Cast member Kristen Bell voices Anna.
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Idina Menzel voices Elsa.
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Josh Gad voices Olaf.
License photo
|
Permalink
Cast member Jonathan Groff voices Kristoff.
License photo
|
Permalink
Selena Gomez (R) and her sister, Grace Teefey.
License photo
|
Permalink
Actor Sterling K. Brown voices Mattias.
License photo
|
Permalink
Wichayanee Piaklin.
License photo
|
Permalink
