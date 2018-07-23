Home / Entertainment News Photos / Kristen Bell, Halsey attend the 'Teen Titans' premiere

Kristen Bell, Halsey attend the 'Teen Titans' premiere (7 images)

The cast of "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies" attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on July 22, 2018. The storyline follows a villain's maniacal plan for world domination sidetracks five teenage superheroes who dream of Hollywood stardom. Photos by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Updated: July 23, 2018 at 8:22 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
share with pinterest
Comments Comments
Kristen Bell is the voice of Jade Wilson in the film.
License photo | Permalink
Halsey is the voice of Wonder Woman in the film.
License photo | Permalink
Greg Cipes, the voice of Beast Boy.
License photo | Permalink
Tara Strong, the voice of Raven.
License photo | Permalink
Khary Payton, the voice of Cyborg.
License photo | Permalink
Actress Annie Wersching of "24."
License photo | Permalink
Scott Menville, the voice of Robin.
License photo | Permalink