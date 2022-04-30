Advertisement
Kirsten Dunst turns 40: a look back(25 images)

Actress Kirsten Dunst, known for "Spider-Man" 1-3, "Marie Antoinette" and "The Power of the Dog" turns 40 on April 30, 2022. Here's a look back at her career through the years.

Kirsten Dunst, who stars in "Wag the Dog," arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of the film on December 17, 1997. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Dunst poses for pictures at the premiere of "Mona Lisa Smile" at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York City on December 10, 2003. The year prior the "Spider-Man" release, which she starred in, broke all kinds of box office records. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
Tobey Maguire (L) and Dunst arrive at the premiere of "Spider-Man 2" in London on July 12, 2004. Dunst asked producers to keep her character Mary Jane around for "Spider-Man 3." Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Jake Gyllenhaal (L) poses with his girlfriend, Dunst, at the premiere of "The Day After Tomorrow" in London on May 26, 2004. The two dated for 2 years before ending their relationship. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
