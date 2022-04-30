Dunst poses for pictures at the premiere of "Mona Lisa Smile" at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York City on December 10, 2003. The year prior the "Spider-Man" release, which she starred in, broke all kinds of box office records. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
Tobey Maguire (L) and Dunst arrive at the premiere of "Spider-Man 2" in London on July 12, 2004. Dunst asked producers to keep her character Mary Jane around for "Spider-Man 3." Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Jake Gyllenhaal (L) poses with his girlfriend, Dunst, at the premiere of "The Day After Tomorrow" in London on May 26, 2004. The two dated for 2 years before ending their relationship. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI