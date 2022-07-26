Trending
Updated: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:47 AM

Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg attend 'Me Time' premiere in LA(10 images)

Cast members attend the premiere of Netflix film "Me Time" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on Tuesday. The film follows Kevin Hart as a stay-at-home dad, who finds personal time for himself for the first time in years.

Kevin Hart attends the premiere of "Me Time" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on August 23, 2022. Hart stars as Sonny. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Mark Wahlberg stars as Huck. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Regina Hall stars as Maya. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jimmy O. Yang stars as Stan. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
