Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archives
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
About
Feedback
Search
Trending
Royal baby
Extinction
Strike force
Israel
Stock market
Plane crash
Daytime Emmys
Diana Ross
Norah O'Donnell
Alex Cora
Boy slain
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Entertainment News Photos
Updated: May 6, 2019 at 1:19 PM
Kenneth Branagh attends the 'All is True' premiere
(7 images)
Stars attend the premiere of "All is True" at The Robin Williams Center on May 05, 2019 in New York City. The film dramatizes the final days of playwright William Shakespeare's life.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Kenneth Branagh plays William Shakespeare in the film. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Brian d'Arcy James of "Spotlight." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Julie Taymor, d irector of "Across the Universe." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Anthony Boyle (L) of "Derry Girls" and Tom Glynn Carney of "Tolkien" arrive on the red carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Montego Glover of "Memphis: Direct from Broadway." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Author John Buffalo Mailer (R) and wife Claudia Mailer arrive on the red carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Chef Stephanie Nass. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
U.N.: 1M species threatened as global extinction rates speed up
Carrier strike force heading to the Middle East to counter Iran threats
Diana Ross says TSA was 'over the top' at New Orleans airport
Prince Harry is 'over the moon' after Meghan Markle gives birth
Stocks drop on threat of new China tariffs
Latest News
Activists call on Facebook shareholders to dump Mark Zuckerberg as chairman
Report: More police officers died in line of duty in 2018
Man wins $1 million lottery jackpot 15 years after $10,000 win
Reds rookie Nick Senzel swats two bombs against Giants
Former FBI translator arrested, allegedly lied about contacts with terrorism suspect
Back to Article
/