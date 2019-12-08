The recipients of the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors pose for a group photo following a dinner at the United States Department of State in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, December 7, 2019. From left to right back row: from the band Earth, Wind & Fire, singer Philip Bailey, bassist Verdine White, and percussionist Ralph Johnson; from Sesame Street, Abby, Big Bird, and Elmo. Front row, left to right: Michael Tilson Thomas; Linda Ronstadt; Sally Field; Sesame street founders Joan Ganz Cooney and Dr. Lloyd Morrisett. Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI